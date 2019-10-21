Market data - October 21 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The endgame of the trend to go it alone will not be pretty, as inequality gets further entrenched
Power utility aims to recover funds for contracts that were improperly awarded
New leader of DA federal executive council says sceptics should judge her ‘by who I am’
Revenues from continuing operations fall by 22.8% after sale of media interests
But government’s commitment to change travel regulations should boost tourism, says economist
Local retailers exhaust a lot of their efforts on bricks-and-mortar stores at the expense of the online side of the business
Unions issue an ‘incapacitation notice’ as rocketing prices push travel and formal clothing out of reach
Proteas were dismissed for 162 in 56.2 overs by India and followed on 335 behind
Scientists stress that more research needs to be done to identify risk factors
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.