JSE faces continued Brexit uncertainty on Monday

The local bourse may need to react to a sharp drop on US markets on Friday night, while investors still await clarity on the next Brexit step

21 October 2019 - 07:25 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Uncertainty on how the Brexit process will unfold may weigh on the JSE on Monday morning, and the local bourse may also need to react to a sharp drop on US markets on Friday.

Negative corporate news about Boeing and Johnson & Johnson weighed on US equities, though most companies reporting third-quarter results are beating analyst expectations.

Uncertainty reigns with regards to Brexit, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reluctantly requesting yet another extension of the October 31 Brexit deadline, after a narrow defeat of his proposed deal in the UK parliament at the weekend.

There is still a chance that a withdrawal agreement will be passed this week.

Also boosting sentiment a little on Monday morning were comments by Chinese officials that the country is working with the US on a formalising a recent partial trade deal.

Asian markets were mixed on Monday morning, with the Hong Kong Hang Seng up 0.32%, while the Shanghai composite was flat.

Tencent had slipped 1% in Hong Kong, while diversified mining giant BHP was up 0.45% on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Gold was flat at $1,489.72/oz while platinum had added 0.24% to $892.58. Brent crude was 0.12% lower at $59.22 a barrel.

The rand was 0.14% firmer at R14.7535/$.

Locally, the corporate and economic calendar is bare, though Tiso Blackstar Group, the publisher of Business Day, is expected to report later that its headline loss for the year to end June widened as much as 166.3% from the prior comparative period. Much of this fall is due to impairment of equity loans to steel company Robor, which was recently placed in liquidation.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Another blow to Christo Wiese as Trans Hex liquidates diamond mine

The liquidation means another headache for top shareholder Wiese, who is in the middle of reviving investment group Brait
3 hours ago

Red lights are flashing as signs point to the bubble bursting

While the circumstances are different from the 1990s dot-com collapse, the writing on the wall is worryingly similar, writes Warren Buhai
3 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Investors waiting for Godot

Hard work on the micro reforms can create the space to allow the macro to come to the party
3 hours ago

Anglo mulls replacing trucks with conveyor belts as it removes Andes peak

Electricity could be generated for project as copper ore moves down mountain in Chile to a crusher
3 hours ago

