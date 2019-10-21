JSE faces continued Brexit uncertainty on Monday

Uncertainty on how the Brexit process will unfold may weigh on the JSE on Monday morning, and the local bourse may also need to react to a sharp drop on US markets on Friday.

Negative corporate news about Boeing and Johnson & Johnson weighed on US equities, though most companies reporting third-quarter results are beating analyst expectations.

Uncertainty reigns with regards to Brexit, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reluctantly requesting yet another extension of the October 31 Brexit deadline, after a narrow defeat of his proposed deal in the UK parliament at the weekend.

There is still a chance that a withdrawal agreement will be passed this week.

Also boosting sentiment a little on Monday morning were comments by Chinese officials that the country is working with the US on a formalising a recent partial trade deal.

Asian markets were mixed on Monday morning, with the Hong Kong Hang Seng up 0.32%, while the Shanghai composite was flat.