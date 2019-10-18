Markets



WATCH: Stock picks — Euro Stoxx 50 and Remgro

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talk to Business Day TV

18 October 2019 - 10:01 Business Day TV
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Euro Stoxx 50 as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Remgro.

Booysen said: “My stock pick is the Euro Stoxx 50 Tracker but it is done in an autocall structure. If you look at the underlying indices internationally, the Euro Stoxx is significantly cheaper than something like the S&P500. ”

Körner said: “My stock pick is one that I’ve been very critical of over the years and that is Remgro, I felt that they weren’t doing much with the balance sheet at their disposal.”

Or listen to the full audio:

