WATCH: Stock picks — Euro Stoxx 50 and Remgro

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Euro Stoxx 50 as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Remgro.

Booysen said: “My stock pick is the Euro Stoxx 50 Tracker but it is done in an autocall structure. If you look at the underlying indices internationally, the Euro Stoxx is significantly cheaper than something like the S&P500. ”

Körner said: “My stock pick is one that I’ve been very critical of over the years and that is Remgro, I felt that they weren’t doing much with the balance sheet at their disposal.”