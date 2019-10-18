Markets

JSE on track for second week of gains on Friday

The local bourse needs to lose more than 0.86% to end the week lower, but faces subdued markets on Friday morning

18 October 2019 - 07:16 karl gernetzky
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE is on track for a second-consecutive week of gains on Friday, boosted this week by the prospects of a Brexit deal, but faces subdued Asian markets.

Chinese GDP for the third-quarter disappointed earlier, growing 6%, its lowest growth rate since the measure was adopted in 1992. China’s economy had performed worse in 1990, when it was reeling from the 1989 crackdown on students in Tiananmen Square, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The prospect of a Brexit deal has boosted markets this week, however, while the approval by cabinet of an integrated resource generation plan has also provided some support for the rand.

At 6.30am the rand was 0.13% weaker at R14.8524/$.

Shanghai’s Composite was down 0.59%, while most other Asian markets were flat.

Gold and platinum were flat at $1,491.80/oz and $885.21/oz respectively. Brent crude was 0.47% lower at $59.57 a barrel.

The resumption of load-shedding this week, however, had sent the rand above R15/$ earlier in the week. Recent gains by the rand are likely to be short lived, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions corporate treasury manager Bianca Botes in a note.

Load-shedding is estimated to be costing the economy in the region of R2bn a day and poses a significant threat to the local GDP. A downward adjustment in the GDP forecast to 0.8% could now be an overestimation, depending on the duration and intensity of rolling blackouts throughout the country,” said Botes.

Focus now shifts to a vote on the proposed Brexit deal in the UK parliament on Saturday, while locally the corporate and economic calendar is bare on Friday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Palladium bull run lifts platinum index to 20-year high

But it may be short-lived due to fears of a global recession
Markets
14 hours ago

Europe’s markets and sterling fired up on positive Brexit news

Sterling jumps 1% as UK and EU agree a new Brexit deal, though Northern Ireland isn’t happy; the Turkish lira loses nearly 5%
Markets
19 hours ago

Oil prices fall on US stocks increase, just as demand wanes

US crude inventories rose by 10.5-million barrels in the week to October 11, which may be the biggest US inventory increase since February 2017
Markets
20 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Oil prices fall on US stocks increase, just as demand wanes

Markets

Growthpoint makes hefty cash offer for controlling stake in Capital & ...

Companies / Property

Consultancy accuses Comair of reneging on acquisition deal

Companies / Transport & Tourism

FNB scoops international Data Anywhere award in New York

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.