WATCH: Stock picks — Old Mutual and Fast Retailing

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Old Mutual as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Fast Retailing.

McCurrie said: “Old Mutual is looking cheap, the [Trevor] Manual and [Peter] Moyo debacle is a small thing that doesn’t affect the company.”

Shapiro said: “I’m going for Fast Retailing, it’s a Japanese company and part of the business called Uniqlo is where all the Sandton kugels buy those puffy jackets from.”