Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Old Mutual and Fast Retailing

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

17 October 2019 - 12:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Old Mutual as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Fast Retailing.

McCurrie said: “Old Mutual is looking cheap, the [Trevor] Manual and [Peter] Moyo debacle is a small thing that doesn’t affect the company.”

Shapiro said: “I’m going for Fast Retailing, it’s a Japanese company and part of the business called Uniqlo is where all the Sandton kugels buy those puffy jackets from.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Moyo wants to see Old Mutual directors jailed

Axed CEO says insurer’s board members are in contempt of court and cannot plead ignorance of the fact
Companies
17 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower as trade war optimism fades

The rand was still the best performing emerging-market currency over the past five days after hitting a three-week high on Friday
Markets
2 days ago

Relationship with Peter Moyo ‘completely destroyed’, says Old Mutual

The company says it cannot be required to allocate the duties of CEO to Moyo while entangled in a range of litigation with him
Companies
1 week ago

Why 2.8-billion Indian and Chinese shoppers are scared to spend

Many had pinned their hopes for growth on one or both of these emerging giants, but the slowdown in both markets are rippling out across the world
World
6 days ago

Japanese car sales slump in South Korea as diplomatic row worsens

Toyota and Honda hit hard by Korean boycott — and many expect things to get worse
World
2 months ago

Uniqlo owner aims to attract top talent with higher pay and perks

Salary being considered by retailer’s owner Fast Retailing would be nearly 10 times the national average in Japan
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.