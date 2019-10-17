Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Anglo American
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
17 October 2019 - 11:54
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day.
“It is in the resource sector, it is Anglo American and the exposure is largely through Amplats [Anglo American Platinum] and Kumba Iron Ore, the listed side but it’s really the unlisted segment and portfolio.... You know it’s the coal, nickel, manganese, iron ore and I think the market is unveiling that side of the business.”