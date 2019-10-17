Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Anglo American

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

17 October 2019 - 11:54 Business Day TV
A worker walks past a board outside Anglo American offices in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
A worker walks past a board outside Anglo American offices in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day.

“It is in the resource sector, it is Anglo American and the exposure is largely through Amplats [Anglo American Platinum] and Kumba Iron Ore, the listed side but it’s really the unlisted segment and portfolio.... You know it’s the coal, nickel, manganese, iron ore and I think the market is unveiling that side of the business.”

