Oil slips amid signs of large increase in US stocks

17 October 2019 - 08:10 Jessica Jaganathan
An oil tanker at Jose refinery cargo terminal in Venezuela. Picture: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA/FILE PHOTO
An oil tanker at Jose refinery cargo terminal in Venezuela. Picture: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA/FILE PHOTO

Singapore — Oil prices eased on Thursday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build-up in stocks in the US, though losses were limited by comments by US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin on a US-China trade deal.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures was down by 47 cents, or 0.8%, at $58.95 a barrel by 3.30am GMT.

US crude oil futures were down 48 cents, or 0.9%, at $52.88 after earlier dropping more than 1% to a session low of $52.76 earlier.

US crude inventories soared by 10.5-million barrels to 432.5-million barrels in the week to October 11, according to the American Petroleum Institute’s weekly report, published ahead of official government stocks data due on Thursday.

Analysts had estimated US crude inventories rose around 2.8-million barrels last week.

“An enormous US inventory build hits at precisely the wrong moment when the markets are overly focused on demand devastation due to the latest run of weaker global economic data,” Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a note on Thursday.

If confirmed by the government data, the build-up would be the biggest US inventory swell since February 2017, Innes said.

It comes amid concerns about the global economy — and therefore oil demand — as data from the US showed retail sales fell for the first time in seven months in September. That followed earlier data showing a moderation in job growth and services sector activity.

Still, hopes of a potential US-China trade deal helped offset oil prices losses after Mnuchin said US and Chinese trade negotiators are working on nailing down a Phase 1 trade deal text for their presidents to sign in November.

“Overall, we are seeing a more constructive picture both in terms of the demand side of the equation with the partial agreement from the US and also from a technical point of view. Prices are at close to the bottom end of trading range rather than the top,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at brokerage CMC Markets in Sydney.

But short-term pressure on oil prices will likely remain until US government data on oil inventory is out later on Thursday, he added. 

Reuters

Asian shares take a break from their five-day rally

Softer US retail sales data raises fears of a global slowdown
1 hour ago

Brexit optimism could lift JSE on Thursday

EU officials expected to meet later in the day may approve a draft deal with the UK
2 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE lifted with gold miners leading the gains

Retail sales growth slowed to 1.1% in August, while the Bloomberg median forecast was for an increase of 1.7%
14 hours ago

