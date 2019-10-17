Market data - October 17 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The quarterfinals have seen favourites sent packing in past tournaments
Eskom acting CEO Jabu Mabuza and Deputy President David Mabuza apologise to the nation for power cuts
The CEO in the DA is the accounting officer who leads the party's administration and gives effect to the vision of the party's leadership
Airline now demands return of down payment
Finance minister says proposals do not align with the Treasury's mandate
The long-awaited plan will map out SA’s future energy sources, including nuclear, coal and renewable energy
US coal production is expected to slide 10% in 2019, and jobs — and mines, according to some analysts — are at risk
Teenager Jordan Petaia selected to start as outside centre for World Cup quarterfinal against England
Durban's CBD was, once upon a time, the place to be with swish establishments in buildings designed to stand out. We take a tour down memory lane ...
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.