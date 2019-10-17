Markets

Focus on US economic data leaves JSE quieter

Meanwhile, EU officials are expected to meet on Thursday amid hopes for a Brexit deal

17 October 2019 - 11:24 Odwa Mjo
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE was subdued on Thursday morning, while global markets were mixed as focus shifts to economic data from the US. 

Manufacturing and industrial production figures will be in the spotlight on Thursday as markets continue to bet on the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut its interest rate for the third time in 2019.

Rate cut hopes were bolstered by US retail sales, which fell for the first time in seven months, adding to concerns about the health of the US economy.

“While a single economic release isn’t enough to conclude that consumers are becoming more cautious, it may strengthen the belief that the weakness in other parts of the economy will translate into less consumer spending,” FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed said. 

“Given that a rate cut is mostly priced into markets, any development in trade and earnings will guide the direction of equities and fixed income assets,” Sayed said.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite and Japan's Nikkei 225 were little changed while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.69%.

In Europe, the FTSE 100 was up 0.43% while France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX were flat. EU officials are expected to meet on Thursday amid hopes for a Brexit deal. 

The JSE all share was flat 56,133.3 points and the top 40  was little changed. Platinum miners were up 1.87% and industrials 0.39%. 

Growthpoint added 0.26% to R22.91. The property company said on Thursday that it would offer Capital & Regional shareholders a premium of about 100% for their shares as it plans to acquire about 30.3% of Capital & Regional. 

Datatec said on Thursday that its headline earnings per share increased to 2.3 US cents in the six months to end-August, from 0.7c in the comparable period. Its share price was little changed  at R31.77.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za 

Growthpoint makes hefty cash offer for controlling stake in Capital & Regional

JSE-listed company is willing to pay a 100% premium for shares in the UK-focused landlord
Companies
3 hours ago

Datatec upbeat as turnaround strategy bears fruit

Westcon restructuring helps JSE-listed ICT group triple headline earnings per share
Companies
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold hovers below $1,490 as traders await news on US-China talks

Markets

Oil slips amid signs of large increase in US stocks

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.