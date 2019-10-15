Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock Picks — Public Storage and Prosus

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Public Storage, and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Prosus

15 October 2019 - 12:02 Business Day TV
Equity markets. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Equity markets. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Public Storage as his stock pick of the day, and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Prosus

Nair said: "It's a public storage company, and it plays to the theme of people living in smaller units [who have] to pack their winter stuff away for summer and vice versa. It seems to me that as we move into more and more urbanisation, population grows especially around cities and that companies like this that offer you the ability not to throw your stuff away but to store them for when you need them, is going to become more and more popular, so it's one of the ones we like."

Janse van Rensburg said: "I'm going for process tonight: it's obviously fallen out of favour since the recent unbundling or listing out of Naspers and I've been monitoring the discount to net asset value, obviously overlaying that with Naspers. So I think we have seen a little bit of a partial tick up in Tencent and that discount to net asset value in Prosus has actually gotten to an attractive level at the moment that I am prepared to pay for.

“Again, you're making a call on Tencent so sitting around HK$330, I still think that there's a lot of growth potential out of Tencent and my way to pay it would be through Prosus and obviously getting some of the periphery offshore assets inside of their Prosus listing.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at seven-week high as banks climb 3%

Sasol jumped 9.85% to R306, benefiting from a surge in oil prices following the drone attacks in Saudi Arabia
Markets
4 weeks ago

Stock markets in Asia strengthen after talks between US and China

The emerging deal covers agriculture, currency and some aspects of intellectual property protection
Markets
1 day ago

Naspers still believes in long-term value investing

CEO says the company will make further investments in classifieds, food delivery and payment businesses
Companies
1 day ago

Naspers SA’s CEO hunts for ‘next big thing’

Local face of tech giant has R1.4bn to invest in start-ups
Business
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.