Markets

JSE gains as markets digest US-China trade war reports

China reportedly wants to hold another round of talks with the US before signing an interim deal proposed during high-level talks last week

15 October 2019 - 11:56 Odwa Mjo
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE was higher on Tuesday morning, with financials and banks leading gains while markets assess the latest developments in the US-China trade war. 

Mixed reports regarding the latest news out of the US-China trade talks dampened expectations that the two countries would soon reach a complete trade deal.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that China wanted to hold another round of talks with the US before signing the interim deal proposed during high-level talks last week. According to the report, China also wants the US to remove a tariff hike scheduled for December. 

On Monday, US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said the December tariff hike would be imposed if a trade deal had not been reached. 

"We could already feel that the Chinese were not fully satisfied with their Washington visit, unlike Donald Trump. It now looks like Donald Trump needs a deal more than his Chinese counterparts,” London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. 

“This is of course just a game of power. The latest trade metrics in China suggest that the emerging-market giant also has growing interest in strengthening its trade ties with the US,” Ozkardeskaya said. 

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.56% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat and Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.87%. 

At 11.15am, the JSE all share had added 0.51% to 55,502.2 points and the top 40 had risen 0.47%. Financials were up 0.94% and Banks 0.89%. 

EOH was down 0.77% to R12.85. The company said on Tuesday that its loss per share more than doubled from 1,367c to 2,995c in the year to end-July.

Sasol added 1.9% to R279.84 after it said on Tuesday that it had completed its review into cost overruns at its Lake Charles project in the US.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Rand firms as parties seek direction in US-China trade war

Reports that China wants to hold another round of talks before signing an interim trade deal with the US have reduced hopes of a trade truce
Markets
1 hour ago

Oil prices tumble again as weak China data compounds US-China trade deal doubts

China's export and import numbers shrink more than expected in September
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold holds steady as US-China trade-talk hopes fades

Markets

Global market stocks rise on cautious Brexit deal hopes

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.