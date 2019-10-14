Markets

JSE falls, following Europe, as investors digest the US-China trade news

The US and China agreed on a partial deal on Friday as the two economic superpowers held high-level talks in Washington last week

14 October 2019 - 11:39 Odwa Mjo
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
The JSE was lower on Monday morning, in line with European markets as investors ponder the latest developments in the US-China trade war. 

“Given how fast the wind can change direction, investors will likely prevent from crying victory too soon. Chinese news, for example, didn’t refer to the outcome of last week’s negotiations as a ‘deal’, to avoid fuelling expectations too fast, too soon,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite added 1.15%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.81% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was closed for a public holiday.

In Europe, the FTSE 100 was down 0.4%, France’s CAC 40 0.73% and Germany’s DAX 30 0.58%. 

At 10.55am, the JSE all share lost 0.29% to 55,374.7 points and the top 40 0.28%. Resources were down 1.05% and gold miners were up 0.78%. 

Adapt IT was up 0.23% to R4.41. The company said on Monday that its headline earnings per share decreased by 8% to 57.27c in the year to end-June. 

Long4Life added 2.25% to R4.09. The company said on Monday that its trading profit increased 13% to R201m in the six months to end-August.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Rand’s winning streak peters out

The local currency had been the best performing among emerging-market currencies in the past five days
Markets
2 hours ago

Long4Life opts not to pay dividend as share buybacks continue

The group expects consumer spending to remain constrained in the next months, but forecasts earnings growth in its year to end-February
Companies
2 hours ago

