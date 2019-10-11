Markets

Oil prices jump as Iran tanker hit with missiles in the Red Sea

11 October 2019 - 12:18 Shadia Nasralla
Picture: 123RF/EVGENI BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/EVGENI BASHTA

London — Oil prices jumped more than 2% on Friday after Iranian media said a state-owned oil tanker had been struck by missiles in the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia, raising the prospect of supply disruptions weeks after attacks on Saudi oil plants.

The Suezmax crude tanker Sabiti was ablaze and suffered heavy damage after being hit by two missiles, Iranian media reported.

Both oil benchmarks recorded their biggest daily rise since September 16, the first trading day after the attacks on Saudi installations pushed oil prices up about 20%.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were up $1.39, or about 2.4%, at $60.49 a barrel by 8.29am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.16 to $54.71 a barrel.

“Spare capacity remains fragile and with supply chain vulnerability a worrying concern at virtually every Middle East oilfield, traders continue to hedge supply risk premium,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

The September 14 attacks on two Saudi Arabian oil-processing plants knocked out more than half of the kingdom’s crude output. Tensions in the Middle East have escalated in the wake of attacks on tankers and US drones in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping artery of the global oil trade.

Keeping a lid on prices, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday that global oil markets have quickly recovered from the attacks on Saudi facilities and even face oversupply next year as global demand slows.

Troubled economic prospects for 2020 prompted the IEA to reduce its forecast for oil demand growth by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a “still solid” 1.2-million bpd.

“The [Iranian tanker] event is a reminder to the market that heightened geopolitical tensions in the region can affect supply, recalling the incidents in June of tanker attacks near the Strait of Hormuz,” BNP Paribas global oil strategist Harry Tchilinguirian told the Reuters Global Oil Forum. “The market will be weighing this attack against the more bearish headlines stemming from the IEA’s latest monthly oil market report.”

Also putting a damper on oil prices this week was US government data showing rising domestic crude stocks.

Reuters

World shares up on US-China trade talks — and even Brexit

The MSCI world equity index was up 0.4%, as were Wall Street futures, with sterling holding on to gains after a 2% jump
Markets
1 hour ago

WATCH: Stock picks — US Corporate Bond ETF and RMI

Ian Cruickshanks from the SA Institute of Race Relations and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
Markets
2 hours ago

Rand breaks through R15/$ on trade optimism

The local currency looks set for its second consecutive week of gains
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

JSE on track for second week of gains

Markets

Gold steady as traders watch for developments on trade and Brexit

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — US stocks

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.