Markets

JSE on track for second week of gains

US President Donald Trump says officials from the US and China had ‘very good’ talks, easing some market concern

11 October 2019 - 11:07 Phumi Ramalepe and Odwa Mjo
. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE was higher on Friday morning and on track for its best weekly gain in a month amid global risk as the US and China enter their second day of high-level talks.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that officials from the two countries had “very good” talks, easing market concern. Trump said he would meet Chinese vice-premier Liu He in Washington on Friday.

“Regardless of the present optimism, it is important to keep our feet on the ground. Positive news does not necessarily mean that China would get away with more tariffs on its US exports as scheduled for next week, unless both parties explicitly state the contrary,” London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite added 0.88%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2.34% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 1.15%. 

At 10.25am, the JSE all share added 0.54% to 55,369.4 points and the top 40 0.57%. Banks were up 1.9% and gold miners 1.57%. 

Peregrine Holdings was down 1.35% to R16.85. The company said on Friday that it expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS) to decrease between 35% and 45% to between 45.1c and 57.9c, in the six months to end-September.

ramalepep@businesslive.co.za
mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Peregrine warns of big drop in earnings

The group, which includes wealth manager Citadel, and asset managers Peregrine Capital and Stenham, expects HEPS and EPS to fall
Companies
2 hours ago

‘Very good’ trade talks lift Asian shares

Markets rise ahead of US President Donald Trump  meeting China’s top trade negotiator
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Rand breaks through R15/$ on trade optimism

Markets

Hope for deeper output cuts buoy oil

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.