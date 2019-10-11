JSE could get a boost as trade negotiations take centre stage

The JSE could be in positive territory on Friday, taking cue from Asian stocks as markets await developments in the negotiations between the US and China.

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that he would meet Chinese vice-premier Liu He in Washington on Friday as the two economic superpowers begin high-level talks.

Trump’s latest tweet lifted market sentiment after conflicting reports this week added to fears that the US and China were far from reaching a trade truce.

“Markets will keep a close eye on the renewed trade talks and their outcome,” treasury partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions Bianca Botes said.

“We will also be keeping an ear on the ground for any additional information on the Trump impeachment process — as well as his attempts to deflect attention — that is sure to affect markets in the coming weeks and months,” Botes said.

At 6.40am, the Shanghai Composite added 0.44%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2.19% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 1.09%.



The rand firmed 0.21% to R15.0252/$, 0.12% to R18.7048/£ while it was flat at R16.5529/€.

