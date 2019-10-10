Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Growthpoint and Prologis

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

10 October 2019 - 10:29 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Growthpoint as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Prologis.

McCurrie said: “SA listed property shares haven’t traded at these levels in a long time and you are getting a good yield. Hopefully, if the SA economy improves and they can get a bit of rental growth where the rand/m2 grows.”

Nair said: “I’m going for Progolis, an American property company that is logistically focused. It’s a big growth area now with logistics in terms of online and these guys are the world leaders in providing the logistics real estate.”

Or listen to the full audio:

