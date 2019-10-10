Markets

Uncertainty about trade and growth keeps gold price buoyant

Precious metal scales a one-week peak above $1,516

10 October 2019 - 08:12 Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL
Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

Bengaluru — Gold prices scaled one-week highs on Thursday, holding ground above $1,500/oz as investors flocked to the safety of bullion after contradictory reports about Sino-US trade talks.

Spot gold gained 0.2% to $1,508.82/oz as of 4.12am in London, having notched a one-week peak of $1,516.77 early in the session. US gold futures inched 0.1% higher to $1,514.

“There is a possibility that trade talks may not have good results, and the bottom line is it will take long. So you may want to buy gold,” said Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau, adding that some volatility could be expected in the market.

The New York Times reported Washington will soon issue licences allowing some US firms to supply non-sensitive goods to China’s Huawei Technologies, while Bloomberg reported the White House is looking at rolling out a previously agreed currency pact with China.

Asian stocks came off early lows as some reports raised hopes that the US and China would settle some economic disputes.

The South China Morning Post reported the Chinese delegation was planning to leave Washington after just a day of minister-level meetings, instead of as planned on Friday.

Gold is often used by investors as a hedge against political and financial uncertainty.

Holdings in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) “are at three-year highs and lots of central banks are also buying, which is keeping prices supported”, Lau added.

Indicative of investor interest, holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, have been at their highest since November 2016.

Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,488-$1,514 and an escape could suggest a direction, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

“Global trade uncertainties along with subdued global growth will remain supportive towards safe-haven assets in the current term,” Phillip Futures analyst Benjamin Lu said in a note.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.8% to $17.84/oz, palladium dropped 0.2% to $1,679.03 and platinum eased 0.1% to $890.71.

Reuters

Oil falls amid fading hope of progress in US-China standoff

Supply on the increase with Opec members Nigeria and Venezuela stepping up production
Markets
51 minutes ago

Equities’ sentiment caught in a tug of war between good news and bad

Global stocks pare losses on prospects of a currency pact and an easing of US restrictions on Huawei
Markets
1 hour ago

JSE likely to be subdued as US-China saga continues

Reports suggest that trade talks scheduled for later in the day are unlikely to result in a deal
Markets
1 hour ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

JEREMY THOMAS: Where there are bears, there must be bulls

Opinion / Columnists

WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.