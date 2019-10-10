Market data - October 10 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
It is predicted that over the next five to 10 years investment management will become increasingly systematic and not rely on gut feelings and whims
The order means Motata can continue receiving his pension and retain his title
Zuma says at Mugabe memorial his detractors removed him from office for policies he says were aimed at uplifting poor black South Africans
Move is in response to a 35% plunge in after-tax profit
Steps to halt the slide in the government’s finances and action on parastatals such as Eskom will be crucial
Founder and CEO of Thakadu Group tap into a market worth more than R1.6-trillion
Donald Trump's announcement sends stocks surging, helping erase much of the losses from earlier in the week
World Rugby announces cancellation of two matches
Wanted caught up with Masedi and Kgomotso Molosiwa ahead of the event. They tell us ...
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.