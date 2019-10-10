Markets

JSE likely to be subdued as US-China saga continues

Reports suggest that trade talks scheduled for later in the day are unlikely to result in a deal

10 October 2019 - 07:06 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

All eyes are on the US-China trade war on Thursday, with the JSE likely to be subdued amid reports that a deal between the two countries is unlikely.

Chinese media reported on Thursday that no progress had been made during mid-level talks, as markets anxiously await high-level talks that are scheduled for Thursday.

“So instead of debating how encompassing the deal might be, investors are now back to plucking petals from a flower guessing if there will be a deal at all,” said AxiTrader senior market analyst Stephen Innes in a note.

Asian markets were subdued on Thursday, though the Shanghai composite had added 0.2% as of 6.15am SA time.

Diversified miner BHP was down 0.4% on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Gold was up 0.23% to $1,508.90/oz, while platinum had slipped 0.21% to $890.94. Brent crude was down 0.17% to $58.20 a barrel.

The rand was 0.2% firmer at R15.1436/$.

Local focus on Thursday is on mining and manufacturing data for August. Mining is expected to have registered year-on-year growth, while the manufacturing sector is expected to be subdued.

Fund manager Vunani is expected to report later that headline earnings per share fell by between 21.2% and 41.2%, amid disruptions at its commodities trading business.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — October 9 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago

Rand gains further as business confidence improves to a three-month high

Markets will be watching meeting minutes from the US Federal Reserve later in the day amid expectations that it may cut rates further
Markets
16 hours ago

Global stocks slightly up on tenuous US-China trade talk hopes

China and US officials are to meet this week for crunch talks, but some risk appetite seems to have returned
Markets
18 hours ago

