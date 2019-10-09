Market data — October 9 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
UK has somehow reached a position in which its prime minister regards legislative house as an obstacle to be ignored
Senior journalist said she did not know the name of the man who picked up her car and needs to see and identify him
Despite resistance from alliance partners, president appears to encourage his new advisory council to run with the proposal
The second notice terminating Peter Moyo’s contract of employment was issued lawfully, Old Mutual says in court papers
Improvement in Sacci’s index from 34-year lows is unlikely to be sustained without structural reforms, says economist
Start-ups are giving people new ways to handle their money, and large companies are eyeing their large customer bases
Suspect arrested after shooting spree in the east German city of Halle
Fiji off to storming start, but Welsh hang in to get the bonus-point victory
The Classic Fusion is a collection of intricate and considered timepieces, writes Gary Cotterell
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.