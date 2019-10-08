WATCH: Stock picks — Super Group and Raytheon

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Super Group as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Raytheon.

Fisher said: “Super Group has done well, over the last year the share has actually come down. It is a transport logistics company, also with dealerships in SA, Australia, Europe and the UK. 50% of the business is South African the other 50% is offshore and they’ve done well recently.”

Combrinck said: “Raytheon is one of the four big defence companies that we’ve had in our portfolio for about four years. It has pulled back from its highs and I think it provides a bit of an entry at these levels.”