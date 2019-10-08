Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Super Group and Raytheon

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton and Drikus Combrinck talk to Business Day TV

08 October 2019 - 09:34 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Super Group as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Raytheon.

Fisher said: “Super Group has done well, over the last year the share has actually come down. It is a transport logistics company, also with dealerships in SA, Australia, Europe and the UK. 50% of the business is South African the other 50% is offshore and they’ve done well recently.”

Combrinck said: “Raytheon is one of the four big defence companies that we’ve had in our portfolio for about four years. It has pulled back from its highs and I think it provides a bit of an entry at these levels.”

JSE could be subdued on Monday amid US-China trade war gloom

US markets posted strong gains on Friday, but there is some scepticism about whether the countries will reach a deal as talks resume this week
Markets
1 day ago

Global stocks steady as trade war fears and weak European data offset US jobs news

US jobs data provided a much-needed boost to the markets, but the Trump impeachment drive and German recession fears kept the lid on gains
Markets
22 hours ago

JSE firms as gold miners lead gains

Chinese and US officials are expected to resume talks in Washington this week
Markets
23 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE scores biggest one-day day gain in three weeks ahead of further US-China trade talks

Foreigners were net sellers of R11.8bn of equities in the week ended October 4, according to the JSE market statistics
Markets
16 hours ago

Rand weaker while focus shifts to US-China trade talks

SA's gross reserves rose to a record high in September to $54.86bn from $49.95bn in August, SA Reserve Bank data shows
Markets
23 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.