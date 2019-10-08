Market data — October 8 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Independent Police Investigative Directorate officials seek high court order against public protector
The party's leader says the review examined the party’s structures and processes
Altron CEO Mteto Nyati says three executives of subsidiary Altron Nexus facing formal charges given time to prepare ahead of disciplinary hearings
But a majority of respondents in a Bloomberg survey say they expect SA to hold on to its investment-grade rating from Moody’s, at least for 2019
The utility’s purchases of coal constitute its single largest expense, and rose 9.7% over the past financial year, according to Eskom’s annual report
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell says the move is not a return to crisis-era quantitative easing programmes
Bok coach says he’s fortunate to have three quality scrumhalves
On October 7 2019 Fred Khumalo set out to relive the historic march by around 8,000 Zulu men, women and children at the start of the Anglo-Boer war
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.