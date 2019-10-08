Markets

JSE could find support from higher Asian markets on Tuesday

Strong gain for Tencent may support Naspers and Prosus, though gold miners could come under pressure from a weaker metal price

08 October 2019 - 07:25 karl gernetzky
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

Firmer Asian markets bodes well for the JSE on Tuesday morning, though gold miners could feel the pinch from an overnight drop in the price of the precious metal.

Gold miners had lifted 4.7% on Monday, their best performance in almost two months, amid concerns that US-China trade talks scheduled for later this week may not result in a deal.

The precious metal, however, fell back below $1,500/oz overnight.

The Chinese commerce ministry said on Tuesday it was ready for a partial deal on points already agreed upon, such as purchase of US agricultural products.

However, the market remains sceptical, as China has said it would not relent on industrial policy and state subsidies, which changes to intellectual property laws remain off the table, said BK Asset Management MD for foreign exchange strategy Kathy Lien in a note.

Asian markets were higher on Tuesday, however, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.84% and the Hong Kong Hang Sang 0.67% as of 6.15am SA time.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, rose 0.87%.

Diversified miner BHP gained 0.83% on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The rand was 0.21% firmer at R15.144/$. Gold slipped 0.17% to $1,490/oz while platinum was up 0.33% at $879.80. Brent crude was up 0.5% to $58.66 a barrel.

There is little on the local economic or corporate calendar on Tuesday, with focus remaining on US-China trade war developments.

US producer price inflation data later is the day's primary data release.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — October 7 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
9 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Old Mutual digs in as Moyo lawyer warns of lengthy battle

Companies / Financial Services

Competition Commission approves Tiso Blackstar, Lebashe transaction

Companies

Tongaat’s forensic investigation is complete

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.