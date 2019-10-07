WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Sibanye Gold as his stock pick of the day.

“Somebody that’s coming out of a quagmire as well is Sibanye; obviously they had that strike with Amcu [Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union] and what’s really interesting about Sibanye is that 80% of their free cash flow now comes from PGMs [platinum group metals] and the market still sees them as a gold counter.”