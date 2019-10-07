Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

07 October 2019 - 09:30 Business Day TV
Gold. Picture: REUTERS
Gold. Picture: REUTERS

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Sibanye Gold as his stock pick of the day.

“Somebody that’s coming out of a quagmire as well is Sibanye; obviously they had that strike with Amcu [Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union] and what’s really interesting about Sibanye is that 80% of their free cash flow now comes from PGMs [platinum group metals] and the market still sees them as a gold counter.”

Sibanye-Stillwater sharpens its axe

The six-month moratorium on job cuts at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Marikana operation expires in December. In what may be a strategic gamble, the company ...
Features
4 days ago

Platinum sector jobs, by the numbers

5,270 jobs will be lost in the platinum sector after Sibanye-Stillwater, owner of the Marikana mine, issued a notice saying it would close three ...
News & Fox
4 days ago

WATCH: What Amcu is demanding of mining bosses

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union president Joseph Mathunjwa talks to Business Day TV
Companies
5 days ago

Amcu has ‘appetite’ for platinum-sector strike, Mathunjwa says

Threats follow Sibanye-Stillwater’s announcement in September that it will retrench 5,270 workers at Lonmin mine
National
5 days ago

General equity funds: A home for retirement savings

In SA, the industry has increasingly become the domain of multi-asset funds, designed primarily for retirement savings and for drawdown during ...
Companies
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.