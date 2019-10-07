Market data - October 4 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The sector is perfect as a job creator and incubator, as it has low barriers to entry and favours women
Agreement reached after colonialism comments may bar her from joining race for federal chair
Son of former president Jacob Zuma is to answer questions about a controversial meeting with former deputy finance minister
Telecoms companies are competing on price as consumers look for the best value
Economists expect Stats SA to report another contraction in manufacturing output
The utility’s purchases of coal constitute its single largest expense, and rose 9.7% over the past financial year, according to Eskom’s annual report
A second protected witness complicates efforts by Trump and his Republican supporters to dismiss the complaint that he tried to get the Ukrainian president to investigate a political rival
Winger Traore's two late goals stun the champions at their home ground
Rupert Goold’s film focuses on the singer’s run of London shows towards the end of her life.
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.