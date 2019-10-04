Prospect of US rate cut boosts rand

The rand was steady against major global currencies on Friday morning, receiving support from weak US economic data, which has fuelled the hope that the US Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates.

That rand had risen 0.87% against the dollar on Thursday, as the greenback came under pressure from weaker-than-expected US services data.

This spurred a jump on Thursday in rate cut odds to above 90% for the Fed decision later in October, said NKC African Economics analysts in a note. The expected trading range for the rand on Friday is R15.05/$-R15.15/$, the analysts said.

At 9.10am the rand was flat at R15.1717/$, while it had weakened 0.16% to R16.6461/€ and 0.21% to R18.7318/£.