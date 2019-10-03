Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Amazon and Airbus

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

03 October 2019 - 10:47 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Amazon as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Airbus.

Janse van Rensburg said: “Amazon has certainly got so much of the market at this stage from a retail perspective but I ... think ... this company, with the cash on balance sheet, has got the ability to acquire, to horizontally integrate and, if there are competitors out there, they can swipe them up in a heartbeat.”

McCurrie said: “Be proxy from Mr Shapiro; I choose Airbus and he will explain it when he gets back because he asked me to choose Airbus for him.”

Or listen to the full audio:

