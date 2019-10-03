Markets

Rand extends gains as investors mull ANC NEC’s ‘non-event’

The premium investors demand to hold local sovereign bonds is the highest since January 3, Bloomberg reports

03 October 2019 - 11:12 Odwa Mjo
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was in its second session of gains on Thursday morning, leading emerging-market currencies while investors digested the ANC's statement on its plans to grow the domestic economy.

The ruling party agreed on various proposals to boost economic growth and said it would finalise a plan for debt-ridden Eskom by the end of the month as President Cyril Ramaphosa faces pressure to implement his promised structural reform agenda.

“The national executive committee (NEC) media statement was actually a non-event. Lots of chat about what could happen, but that’s been the case for governments since the dawn of time. What people need to see is delivery and unfortunately that has been as rare as an Indian test wicket taken by SA,” said Standard Bank currency dealer Warrick Butler

At 10am, the rand firmed 0.76% to R15.1756/$ — reaching R15.15 in intraday trade, 0.91% to R16.6068/€ and 0.9% to R18.6398/£. The euro had weakened 0.15% to $1.0943.

“The first two days of the week, the Rattler [rand] underperformed emerging-market peers as the market lost patience with the NEC and the lack of news, while yesterday, that elastic band rebounded with the rand a top performer on the day despite a bit of a global meltdown,” Butler said.

Gold was flat at $1,498.78/oz while platinum added 0.13% to $888.97. Brent crude was up 0.28% to $57.6 a barrel.

The benchmark R186 government bond was stronger, with the yield falling 3.5 basis points to 8.25%. Bond prices move inversely to bond yields

The premium investors demand to hold local sovereign bonds is the highest since January 3, according to Bloomberg.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Gold barely moves as traders turn their attention to US jobs data

Investors await nonfarm payrolls report on Friday to better assess the health of the world’s biggest economy
Markets
4 hours ago

JSE has to navigate global sea of red on Thursday

Trade war jitters return in the form of the threat of US tariffs on the EU, while disappointing data out of America is also souring risk appetite
Markets
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Oil steadies after skidding on economic concerns

Markets

Asian shares lose ground amid concern about global growth

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.