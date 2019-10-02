WATCH: Stock picks — Fortress B and Nike

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Fortress B as his stock pick of the day and Bright Khumalo from Vestact chose Nike.

Crail said: “I’m going to go for a local stock with a high dividend yield and that is Fortress B, a property share. You have the A and B shares, the A shares effectively guarantee a 5% increase in dividend on an annual basis. The B shares are the ones that take the beating should the overall company not have the ability to pay that out. But, when having a look at that share at the moment, if consensus is right and you see the B shares actually growing their dividend next year, it could be around 18% dividend yield on a forward basis.”

Khumalo said: “I’m going with Nike, last week Thursday they released the first-quarter numbers for the 2020 financial year. I like ... that Nike direct is doing well. What do all luxury companies have in common? They all control their supply chain so that they can control the experience to the people.”