Markets

Rand hits two-month low as manufacturing PMI drops

The local currency is in its fifth consecutive session of losses

01 October 2019 - 16:31 Odwa Mjo
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand had fallen more than 1% in intra-day trade on Tuesday afternoon, reaching its lowest level in two months, after the Absa manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) came in lower than expected.

The local currency is in its fifth consecutive session of losses, its first five-session loss since early August, as emerging-market currencies remaind under pressure amid global risk-off trade.

The Absa PMI fell to 41.6 points in September, from 45.7 previously. The latest figure is far below analyst expectations of an increase to 46.5 points, according to a Bloomberg consensus.

“This has been the second consecutive decline in factory activity and highlights how external and domestic risks are negatively impacting the nation’s manufacturing sector,” FXTM research senior research analyst Lukman Otunuga said. 

“While the data releases are significant and have the potential to impact expectations around the SA Reserve Bank cutting interest rates, the rand is likely to be moved by external drivers. Signs of easing tension between the US and China over trade should lend some support to the rand,” Otunuga said.

At 3.20pm, the rand had weakened 0.99% to R15.297/$, after earlier reaching a two-month low of R15.33/$. It had fallen  0.99% to R16.6713/€ and 0.48% to R18.7161/£. The euro was flat at $1.0899. The dollar reached a 29-month high against the euro on Tuesday, following disappointing eurozone manufacturing data.  

Gold lost 0.39% to $1,466.59/oz and platinum 0.21% to $880.44. Brent crude added 1.04% to $60 a barrel.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

New-vehicle sales improve in September

New-vehicle sales fell by only 0.9% from 2018
Economy
3 hours ago

Manufacturing activity falls to worst level in a decade

Conditions are not expected to improve as domestic demand remains under pressure
Economy
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold slips to near two-month low

Markets

Oil prices recover after drop in output by US, Russia and Opec

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.