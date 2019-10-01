Market data — October 1 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
There are deep internal divisions within the party due to its failure to deal with SA’s biggest issue — race
The party leader himself called for the investigation, says acting federal chair
German-based company cites recommended prohibition by the Competition Commission and opposition of M&R’s independent board as primary reasons to withdraw offer
The Bank underscored the effect that deteriorating state finances, and policy uncertainty, are having on the ability of monetary policy to support growth
Transnet is distinctly unenthusiastic about private operators on its rail network despite National Treasury's economic blueprint adding to the calls to do just that
Audio from meetings have Mark Zuckerberg saying it would win any legal battle if Warren, if made president, tries to break up big tech firms
The injured fast bowler’s exit from the team to face SA on Wednesday has prompted a flurry at the stadium with the impossibly long name
In addition to tuition fees, living costs in the UK can set you back £20,000 (R364,000) a year
