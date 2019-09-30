Market data — September 30 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
What is needed at the local power utility is nothing short of the bold action taken at the UK manufacturer during the so-called Thatcherite revolution
Auditor-general raises doubt about the broadcaster’s going concern status
State capture inquiry will continue to hear in-camera evidence from a former crime intelligence official
In a market update, the company says it is likely there will be a 18% to 24% drop in earnings per share from continuing operations compared with last year
Stats SA’s gloomy figures for this period have caused angst and a flawed perception of the bigger picture
MC Mining has a hot project but investor sentiment over SA could stand in the way of fundraising.
But there is a growing feeling that the ECB has shouldered too much of the eurozone's burden
Assistant coach pours cold water on theory that Springboks do well when Wayne Barnes is the whistleman
The Felicity Huffman college admissions scandal exposes the selfishness of the cult of parenthood
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.