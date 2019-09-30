Market data — September 27 2019

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day.
Global trend towards financial inclusion amid digitisation of everyday life has resulted in opportunities for payment solutions for the previously unbanked, but obstacles remain
The finance minister says if SA is to shift into a higher gear, it needs to sell some SOEs and rethink the rationale for when the state intervenes
State capture inquiry will continue to hear in-camera evidence from a former crime intelligence official
The Africa-focused property group performed marginally below its market guidance, achieving 9.3% total return
Independent power producers and coal producers called on to help turn the economy around
The vandalism illustrates the huge pressures on international brands as Hong Kong is shaken by its worst political unrest in decades
The replacement options if Pollard goes off do not fill South Africans with optimism
The Felicity Huffman college admissions scandal exposes the selfishness of the cult of parenthood
