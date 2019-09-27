Markets

Oil slides as supply worry eases

Brent crude and WTI futures drop as rapid return of production capacity from Saudi Arabia hits risk premiums

27 September 2019 - 08:45 Roslan Khasawneh
Oil. Picture: REUTERS
Oil. Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Oil prices fell on Friday, erasing more of the gains realised after the September 14 attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, as the rapid return of production capacity from the world’s top exporter squashed risk premiums.

Prices were also hit by worries of weak global economic growth and its effect on oil demand.

Brent crude futures fell 32c, or 0.5%, from the previous session’s close to $62.42 a barrel by 1.31am GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 8c, or 0.1%, to $56.33 a barrel.

“For most of the week ... the market has been trading lower as oil bulls have been discouraged by the quicker-than-expected return of Saudi oil output,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

WTI futures were down 3% so far for the week, marking the largest weekly loss in 10 weeks, while Brent was down 2.9% on the week, its largest weekly loss in seven.

Saudi Arabia had brought its production capacity back to 11.3- million barrels per day (bpd) less than two weeks after the attacks on it oil facilities, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters this week.

The attacks, which knocked out 5.7-million bpd of production, initially sent oil prices up 20% though they dropped soon after as the kingdom pledged to bring back output by the end of September.

A surprise 2.4-million barrel build in US crude inventories last week also weighed on prices.

US inventories may rise further over the near term, further pressuring prices, as American refiners curb runs for maintenance, analysts said.

“The expected lower demand for oil inputs into [US] refineries typically sees US crude inventories swell, all of which could pose a significant downside risk for prompt oil prices,” Innes said. 

Reuters

Oil falls for second day on low demand worry as US stockpiles rise

API data shows a surprise build in US crude inventories, as Donald Trump’s comments on China at the UN undermine trade talks
Markets
1 day ago

Saudi supply disruption boosts oil

Buyers and traders remain sceptical despite reassurances by Saudi Arabia that it can resume full production by end-September after attack on ...
Markets
4 days ago

Cuban fuel crisis indicative of greater endemic troubles

Queueing hours for fuel, extended power cuts —  Cuba is starting to feel like the ‘special period’ when it collapsed in the 1990s
World
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Oil steadies on US-China trade hopes and US stockpile increase

Markets

The mysterious Mitsubishi oil trader has gone to ground

World

Environmentalists to fight oil and gas drilling off KwaZulu-Natal coast

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.