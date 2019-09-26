Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock pick — Boeing

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

26 September 2019 - 09:47 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments has no stock pick for the day, while David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Boeing.

McCurrie said: “These trade talks starting next week are so important. If these don’t hit resolution, find some sort of plan or at least come with a road map to a plan, world markets could be in for a torrid time, so I’m just sitting back.”

Shapiro said: “I’m going for Boeing, I think we are at a point where the 737 Max is going to come online and, looking at their price performance, you can see that it started to pick up, this gives me some comfort that the story is going to come out soon and once that happens they will be back in the game.”

