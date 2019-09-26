Markets

Oil price hardly changed amid expectations of trade deal

Optimism helps offset pressure from rising supplies and worries about global growth

26 September 2019 - 07:57 Roslan Khasawneh
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Oil prices held nearly flat on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said a resolution to the China-US trade rift would come sooner than expected, helping to stave off pressure from rising oil supplies and worries about global growth.

Brent crude futures were at $62.34 a barrel, down 5c, or 0.1%, from the previous close, by 0158 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 6c, or 0.1%, to $56.55 a barrel.

Trump said on Wednesday — a day after a stinging rebuke to China for its trade practices — that Beijing wanted to make a deal “very badly”.

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also signed a limited trade deal that would open up Japanese markets to about $7bn worth of US products annually.

“Signs of easing trade tension has overshadowed the bearish raft of indicators that saw oil prices topple head over heels this week,” said Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

Both Brent and WTI on Wednesday hit their lowest marks since the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities on September 14, weighed down by a surprise 2.4-million barrels build in US crude inventories last week and a faster-than-expected recovery of Saudi production capacity.

“With the supply risk premiums evaporating and the oil fear factor but a distant memory, demand worries are back competing for attention,” said Innes.

A firmer dollar, which posted its sharpest daily gain in three months overnight and held steady in Asian trade, also weighed on oil prices as it makes dollar-traded fuel imports more costly for countries using other currencies.

Reuters

JSE could find support on Thursday from trade-war optimism

Donald Trump says a US-China trade deal could come soon, but he may be deflecting attention from his political woes
Markets
2 hours ago

Lack of reforms may see more rand losses

The rand is down just over 4% against the dollar so far in 2019
Markets
4 hours ago

Market data — September 25 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
12 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Abe Shinzo and Donald Trump set to agree on wide-ranging deal

World

Trade tensions erode global growth

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.