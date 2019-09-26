STRUCTURAL ISSUES
Lack of reforms may see more rand losses
The rand is down just over 4% against the dollar so far in 2019
26 September 2019 - 05:05
The rand’s biggest intraday drop in six weeks could be a sign of more to come if President Cyril Ramaphosa fails to enact growth-boosting reforms while the global environment worsens, analysts said.
Wednesday’s decline pushed the rand, which often acts as a proxy for investor sentiment towards emerging markets, above R15/$ for the first time since September 4, as Democrats’ move to impeach US President Donald Trump added another layer for a global economy that was already reeling from US-China trade tensions and a slowdown in key markets such as the eurozone.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.