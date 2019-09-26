Gold creeps higher on bargain hunting

Bengaluru — Gold prices inched up on Thursday as a sharp drop in the previous session attracted some bargain hunters, but a stronger dollar as US President Donald Trump hinted at a Sino-US trade deal kept the gains in check.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,508.51/oz as of 0408 GMT. In the previous session, prices fell 1.8%, their biggest one-day percentage decline since September 5. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,515.90/oz.

Gold has pulled back on ambiguity about the potential for impeachment of the US president, while his comments on trade with China have calmed market sentiments, said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda. Gold has bounced off from uncomfortable levels and is stuck in a range trading, Rodda added.

The dollar index posted its sharpest daily gain in three months overnight and held steady in Asian trade, while stocks rose as investors welcomed Trump’s hints of progress towards a trade deal with China.

Trump said a deal to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China “could happen sooner” than people think, which could ease the pall of gloom over the global economic outlook.

Political worries also eased as investors largely shrugged off the Democrats’ decision to begin an impeachment inquiry into Trump. That came even as a summary of a telephone call showed the US president asked Ukraine’s president to investigate a political rival.

“Gold’s price from a fundamental perspective is still supported,” Rodda said, citing “there is still evidence that global economy is slowing down and policymakers will potentially partake in new quantitative easing programmes that are going to drive rates and yields down”.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

Indicative of investor sentiment, holdings at SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), rose 1.81% to 924.94 tons on Wednesday.

Spot gold is likely to fall to $1,488/oz, as it has broken a support at $1,514, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.5% to $17.99 per ounce.

Palladium was up 0.4% at $1,649.54/oz, while platinum was 0.3% higher at $927.66.

