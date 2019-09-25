Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — IShares ETF and Shoprite

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Simon Brown from Just One Lap talk to Business Day TV

25 September 2019 - 09:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose IShares Trust US Medical Devices ETF as his stock pick of the day and Simon Brown from Just One Lap chose Shoprite.

Booysen said: “My pick is an ETF in medical devices and it is run by IShares. It is very reasonably priced at $250.50 a share. Medical devices is a field in the medical industry that is not as regulated as the pharmaceutical side.”

Brown said: “The cons for this pick are that Shoprite lost the plot and that Africa is hurting them immensely and they are getting cost squeezed, although they managed to hold on to their margins. The pros are that people will continue to eat, the lower LSM is always going to be in this space, the Africa issues will come and go with currencies and fade in time.”

