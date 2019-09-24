Market data — September 24 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Investing in the health and education of Africa's youth makes good business sense
Lobby group Busa launches bid to interdict finance union Sasbo from embarking on a planned shutdown on Friday
The ANC has not yet declared its view on the Treasury's economic discussion paper aimed at reigniting economic growth
Greater collaboration is needed to address the multimillion-rand criminal operations
State raises $5bn from a 10-year and 30-year external bond float
Minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe acknowledges electricity prices and constraints will mean SA continues to export raw minerals
Court gives go-ahead to move his remains away from those of his victims
Usuthu stuck at bottom of log without a win from six matches
Michelle Williams, who won for best actress in a limited series or movie for Fosse/Verdon, made an impassioned plea for women’s equality
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.