JSE drops as geopolitical tension weighs on sentiment

23 September 2019 - 11:47 Odwa Mjo
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE was lower on Monday morning, tracking global markets as investors rushed to safe-haven assets amid global political uncertainties.

Asian markets were lower as protesters clashed with police in Hong Kong at the weekend with the pro-democracy protests nearing their fourth month.

Oil prices were boosted by news that the US will deploy more troops to Saudi Arabia after a drone attack on Saudi’s oil facilities last week knocked out more than half of the country’s production abilities. The US has said that it aims to avoid a war with Iran after blaming the latter for the attack. 

The US and China said their latest talks have been constructive. The two economic superpowers resumed talks late last week ahead of high-level talks in October. 

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.98% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.81%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was closed for Autumnal Equinox Day. In Europe, the FTSE 100 was down 0.8%, France’s CAC 40 1.18%, and Germany’s DAX 30 1.62%. 

At 11.15am, the JSE all share was down 1.35% to 55,642.90 points and the top 40 1.52%. Banks lost 0.88% and industrials 1.3%. 

Brait jumped 6.17% to R16.86 after the investment company said on Monday that its plans to cut its debt, possibly through asset sales, raising equity and recapitalisation. 

Now is the time to get back into the muddy waters of SA equities

While current conditions seem treacherous, it's only a matter of time that local shares start perking up
Opinion
7 hours ago

Gold is hardly changed as traders eye Gulf tension

Safe haven status still supports bullion, but prices are stuck between $1,480 and $1,580, analyst says
Markets
4 hours ago

Geopolitical tension weighs on Asian shares

Civil unrest in Hong Kong, tensions in the Middle East and worries over whether the US and China will sign a trade deal soon make for fragile ...
Markets
3 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Stats SA’s quarterly employment numbers to cast light on wage growth

Producer inflation expected to keep slowing, remaining modest for the rest of the year
Economy
7 hours ago

