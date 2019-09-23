Markets

JSE could open lower as global risk appetite wanes

Tension in the Middle East reached new heights with the US ordering more troops to be deployed in the Gulf area, weighing on oil prices

23 September 2019 - 07:13 Odwa Mjo
Picture: FILE
The JSE could open in negative territory as Asian markets remain subdued amid rising tension in the Hong Kong protests, and markets await more direction in the US-China trade war. 

Protesters clashed with police in Hong Kong at the weekend with demonstrators vandalising a shopping mall. The protests have been continuing for more than three months.

Tension in the Middle East reached new heights with the US ordering more troops to be deployed in the Gulf area, weighing on oil prices. 

The US and China resumed talks late last week with the latter’s commerce ministry saying that the the talks were “constructive” as the two economic superpowers prepare for high-level talks in October. 

Earlier, the Shanghai composite was down 1.31% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.86%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was closed for Autumnal Equinox Day.

Locally, Stats SA is expected to release tourism figures for July and statistics of liquidations and insolvencies for August.

Diversified investment company Brainworks is set to release its interim results on Monday. 

At 6.50am the rand was flat at R14.9095/$. 

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

