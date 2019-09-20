WATCH: Stock picks — Microsoft and Distell

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Microsoft as his stock pick of the day and Sekgabo Molelekoa from Umthombo Wealth chose Distell Group.

Nair said: “On their announcement of buying back $40bn worth of shares on Thursday, it had to be my stock pick — R40bn is 5% of the company, and one of the big drivers has actually been the cloud environment, so we see that growing even more and more.”

Molelekoa said: “I’m going with Distell, my thinking around it is that we are not seeing companies with real organic growth and these guys came through with organic, top-line growth and positive bottom-line growth.”