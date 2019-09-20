Markets

JSE on track to snap a four-week winning streak on Friday

Asian markets and precious metals are a little higher on Friday morning, but the local bourse would need to gain 1.75% to avoid a weekly loss

20 September 2019 - 07:23 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

A mildly hawkish US Federal Reserve and volatility in the oil price as a result of rising Middle East tension put the JSE on track to snap a four-week winning streak on Friday.

The local bourse will need to rise more than 1.75% on Friday to avoid losses.

Asian markets were a little higher, but not significantly so, with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.38%.

Tencent was down 0.65% in Hong Kong, though gold was up 0.35% to $1,504/$ and platinum 0.29% to $940. Brent crude was up 0.28% to $64.66 a barrel.

Brent crude has still surged 7.53% during the week, with the market digesting an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities in the weekend that could presage a confrontation with Iran.

Locally, the Reserve Bank this week also kept interest rates unchanged, as expected.

There is little on the local or international economic calendar on Friday.

Remgro's share price, however, should react to its announcement as markets closed on Thursday that its headline earnings per share fell 4.2% to 1,448.9c in the year to end-June. The group, however, upped its final dividend 6.4% to 349c per share.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil prices rise sharply on supply risks after Saudi attacks

Spare oil capacity will be low until Saudi is at full strength at end-September; the US is to up sanctions on Iran, which it blames for the attacks
Markets
19 hours ago

JSE slips as markets assess less dovish US Fed

Investors feel deflated and frustrated, despite the US Fed delivering the 25 basis-point rate cut they demanded, one analyst says
Markets
20 hours ago

Global shares creep higher after Fed rate cut

US central bank decision soothes fears of an economic Armageddon
Markets
20 hours ago

