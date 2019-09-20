Markets

JSE led higher by precious-metal miners

The miners and Naspers are helping to support the local bourse on Friday, but it is still on track to snap a four-week winning streak

20 September 2019 - 10:42 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, led by precious metal miners, but was still set to snap a four-week winning streak.

Global equities have been buffeted this week by volatility in the oil price, after an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities at the weekend raised the spectre of an escalating conflict with Iran.

The US Federal Reserve also delivered a mildly hawkish message at its policy meeting on Wednesday, while locally, the Reserve Bank kept interest rates on hold at 6.5% on Thursday.

At 10.02am the all share was up 0.32% to 56,303.2 points and the top 40 had risen 0.32%. Gold miners added 1.93%, platinums 1.31% and industrials 0.7%. Banks fell 0.9%.

Gold was up 0.35% to $1,503.99/oz and platinum 0.71% to $943.95. Brent crude was flat at $64.89 a barrel.

Diverisfied miner Glencore gained 1.52% to R47.47.

Precious-stones producer Gemfields was unchanged at R1.61, saying earlier that its net profit fell 22% to $12.4m in its six months to end-June, largely due to lower quality of production at its Montepuez ruby mine (MRM) in Mozambique.

Investec was down 4.8% to R87.27. It said earlier that headline earnings per share for the six-months to end-September could fall as much as 18% as it battles a challenging operating environment.

Naspers added 0.88% to R2,403 and Prosus 1.4% to R1,128.99.

Grand Parade Investments was unchanged at R2.85. It said earlier that operating profit for the year to-end June almost doubled, partly due to an improved performance at its Burger King restaurants.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Thomas Cook needs £200m to keep doors open

Lenders demand more funds to maintain support after recapitalisation deal with Chinese shareholder Fosun
Companies
1 hour ago

Gemfields sees 22% profit fall amid lower quality ruby production

Interim revenue at the owner of Fabergé falls 13% to $88.9m to end-June while net profit drops 22%
Companies
1 hour ago

Grand Parade doubles operating profit amid Burger King improvements

The group saw higher sales as it expanded its Burger King network, while also benefiting from disposal of Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins
Companies
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gemfields sees 22% profit fall amid lower quality ruby production

Companies / Mining

No evidence Jacob Zuma was poisoned

National

Lesetja Kganyago endorses Tito Mboweni’s structural reform strategy

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.