Markets

Gold is set for first weekly gain in four

Softer dollar and caution about developments in China-US trade talks boost metal

20 September 2019 - 07:38 Eileen Soreng
Gold bars are seen at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna, Austria. File Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER
Gold bars are seen at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna, Austria. File Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Friday and were set for their first weekly gain in one month, supported by a softer dollar and caution about developments in Sino-US trade talks.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,503.20/oz, as of 3.53am GMT, and was on track for its first weekly gain in four, having risen nearly 1% so far this week.

US gold futures were also up 0.3% at $1,510.9/oz.

“A weaker US dollar is giving gold a little bit of an upward drift,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets said, adding that “prices are still very much in the middle of a trading range and pinned to $1,500 level”.

The dollar nursed losses against most major currencies on Friday, as central banks in Switzerland and the UK refrained from cutting rates, while risk appetite ebbed on caution about US-China trade talks.

“Investors are all waiting on any further developments in the trade negotiations as they move towards the October meeting and that may provide the next big driver for gold prices,” McCarthy said.

US and Chinese deputy trade negotiators resumed face-to-face talks for the first time in nearly two months on Thursday, trying to lay the groundwork for high-level talks in early October.

Gold prices have risen about 17% this year mainly on the back of  US-China trade tensions, concerns over the outlook for the global economy and the prospect of monetary easing by central banks.

The Fed had cut interest rates for the second time this year on Wednesday to help sustain economic expansion but gave mixed signals on future rate cuts.

The precious metal will remain supported as investors deliberate heightened market risks and accommodative economic policies for the near term, Phillip Futures analyst Benjamin Lu said in a note.

On the technical front, signals are mixed for spot gold as it is stuck in a narrow range of $1,488/oz-$1,514/oz, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, palladium gained 0.7% to $1,634.74/oz, having earlier climbed to a fresh record peak of $1,635.55/oz.

Platinum rose 0.5% to $942.00/oz and silver was up 0.6% at $17.88/oz.

Reuters

Gold moves back above $1,500 on Middle East tensions

Silver was up 0.7%, while platinum rose 0.4% and palladium edged 0.1% higher
Markets
17 hours ago

Pan African Resources returns to paying dividends

Strong annual profits are behind the resumption of payouts, but the balance sheet is showing signs of strain
Companies
1 day ago

Gold jumps as traders favour safe-haven assets

Investors await clues on monetary easing from major central bank meetings due this week
Markets
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold steady after Fed disappoints

Markets

Gold price gains 1% after attacks on Saudi Arabia oil plants

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.