Markets

Gold edges higher, heading for first weekly rise in four

Palladium, which is in short supply, is up 1.2%, silver is on track for its first weekly rise in three, and platinum rose 0.3%

20 September 2019 - 16:23 Brijesh Patel
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Gold edged higher on Friday, heading for its first weekly rise in four, as investors focused on Middle East tensions while palladium hit a record peak on short supply.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,500.47 an ounce at 1.14pm GMT, up about 0.8% over the week. US gold futures were steady at $1,506.70.

“The jittery situation in the Middle East is one of the reasons to be concerned and switch to safe havens after disappointing knee-jerk reaction following the US Federal Reserve rate cut,” said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.

Adding to gold’s appeal, the US said it was building a coalition to deter Iranian threats after last weekend’s attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Another supportive factor was the Fed’s second interest rate cut this year, though the central bank gave mixed signals on future cuts.

“[The] global outlook still looks quite unfavourable and central banks around the world will continue to ease monetary policy, which will be beneficial for gold,” said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

However, a slight dent to gold’s appeal came from a firmer dollar, which, on Friday, rose 0.2% against a basket of major currencies.

Markets also focused on US-China trade talks in Washington before high-level discussions next month. US and Chinese deputy trade negotiators resumed face-to-face talks for the first time in nearly two months on Thursday.

“Given potential upside catalysts [for gold] in the coming months, such as a dovish Fed and trade uncertainty, there is a risk that investors once again get left behind,” UBS analysts said in a note.

“Indicators suggest that market participants have reduced longs and are focusing on the $1,480 support area all the way down to $1,450 as attractive levels to re-engage.”

Meanwhile, palladium jumped 1.2% to $1,643.31 an ounce, having touched a record $1,649.09. The automotive-catalyst metal, which is in short supply, was up 2.3% over the week and on track for a seventh straight weekly gain.

“What we’re seeing is continuing purchases in palladium not only by speculators but also car producers. Consumers are becoming concerned about rising prices and would rather be buying it now than later,” said Commerzbank’s Weinberg.

Silver firmed by 0.1% to $17.78 an ounce, up 2% for the week and heading for a first weekly gain in three, while platinum rose 0.3% to $939.55.

Reuters

Stimulus measures by central banks push global markets up

Equity markets have welcomed the moves, but most of the cuts were already priced in and worries about a possible global slowdown still linger
Markets
5 hours ago

JSE led higher by precious-metal miners

The miners and Naspers are helping to support the local bourse on Friday, but it is still on track to snap a four-week winning streak
Markets
6 hours ago

Oil moves upwards on Middle East tension

Brent crude on track to rise about 7.7% this week on fears of stalled Saudi Arabia output and Tropical Storm Imelda hitting US energy infrastructure
Markets
9 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock pick — Microsoft

Markets

Rand set to break four-week winning streak

Markets

Lesetja Kganyago endorses Tito Mboweni’s structural reform debate

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.