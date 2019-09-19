Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock pick — JSE banking index

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

19 September 2019 - 10:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/FUZZBONES
Picture: 123RF/FUZZBONES

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities has no stock pick this week but Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose the JSE banking index.

Shapiro said: “I look every day and I look for something that looks very attractive ... I’m still attracted to the US market, but we need to get through a few obstacles first.”

McCurrie said: “I’m ... [going] for a basket of SA stocks ... The banks have recovered from what we saw a couple of months ago they’ve come up nicely.”

Blue Label at record low as JSE threatens suspension

The largest shareholder of Cell C has until the end of September to deliver its full-year results to end-May or face suspension from the JSE
Companies
2 days ago

JSE to contend with weaker Asian markets amid oil jitters

The JSE pushed to a seven-week high on Monday despite a surging oil price, but must contend with market tension over the Middle East
Markets
2 days ago

JSE drops as oil supply fears weigh on sentiment

The US and China are expected to resume trade talks this week before engaging in high-level negotiations in October
Markets
1 day ago

JSE lower as markets await the US Fed’s interest-rate decision

Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia said it would take less than a month to restore oil production lost after drone attack
Markets
23 hours ago

What the unbundling of Naspers means for benchmarks and investors

Index tracker funds, in particular, will be affected by the change in weighting in the FTSE/JSE all-share index
Money
15 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.