WATCH: Stock pick — JSE banking index

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities has no stock pick this week but Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose the JSE banking index.

Shapiro said: “I look every day and I look for something that looks very attractive ... I’m still attracted to the US market, but we need to get through a few obstacles first.”

McCurrie said: “I’m ... [going] for a basket of SA stocks ... The banks have recovered from what we saw a couple of months ago they’ve come up nicely.”