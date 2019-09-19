Market data — September 19 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
European Central Bank mulls probe into bank’'s trade in risky debt without approval
Industry lobby warns that second phase of the tax will cost miners R5.5bn a year
The governing party has to be resolute about Eskom and the budget, while the main opposition party must decide on liberalism or social democracy
The accommodation-booking platform says it made more than $1bn in the second quarter
Urgewald, in partnership with 30 other NGOs, reveals that 400 out of 746 coal companies, intend to expand their operations
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker: 'If the objectives are met — all of them — then we don’t need the (Irish border) backstop'
There is an air of predictability about the pool phase
New interpretation brings Verdi’s masterpiece into the Instagram and WhatsApp era
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.