Gold moves back above $1,500 on Middle East tensions

Silver was up 0.7%, while platinum rose 0.4% and palladium edged 0.1% higher

19 September 2019 - 14:55 Brijesh Patel
Bengaluru — Gold rose back above $1,500 an ounce on Thursday as the focus returned to global growth risks and Middle East tensions, helping bullion recover after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates but gave mixed signals on any future easing.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,502.53 an ounce as of 12.04am GMT, after falling on Wednesday to $1,484.16, a one-week low. US gold futures dipped 0.4% to $1,509.30 an ounce.

“We’ve repeatedly seen any dips below $1,500 or towards $1,490 meet buying interest as market participants see lower prices as a buying opportunity,” Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

“They still expect gold to trade higher in the medium term, because of a favourable environment of lower, negative interest rates, persistent political and economic risk and growing tensions in the Middle East.”

The Fed cut rates for the second time this year by a quarter percentage point as policy makers battle a slowdown in global growth, but the US central bank signaled further cuts were unlikely as the labour market remained strong.

“The market is just digesting a hawkish rate cut from the Federal open market committee (FOMC). The FOMC seems very split in terms of how aggressive it needs to be cutting rates further and that has taken some support from gold,” Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen said.

“The short term could be a little bit challenging for gold. The market is stuck in the $1,512-$1,480 range and with a potential lack of bullish news, there is a risk we could see a deeper correction, but the overall bullish outlook for gold is still intact.”

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady, as expected. However, central banks around the world face increasing pressure to dole out monetary support as the US-China trade war hurts global growth.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar slipped, giving up overnight gains.

“The fact that gold is not trading lower after a less dovish Fed is a testament to gold’s resilient demand as an alternative asset,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.

On the geopolitical front, the US is discussing with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies possible responses to an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Silver gained 0.7% to $17.87 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.4% $933.66. Palladium edged 0.1% higher to $1,593.10.

Oil prices rise sharply on supply risks after Saudi attacks

Spare oil capacity will be low until Saudi is at full strength at end-September; the US is to up sanctions on Iran, which it blames for the attacks
3 hours ago

JSE slips as markets assess less dovish US Fed

Investors feel deflated and frustrated, despite the US Fed delivering the 25 basis-point rate cut they demanded, one analyst says
4 hours ago

WATCH: Stock pick — JSE banking index

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
6 hours ago

